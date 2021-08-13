Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $210.16

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $210.16 and last traded at $210.16, with a volume of 27590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.17.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

