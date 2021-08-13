Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprott.

Get Sprott alerts:

SII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Sprott by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 80,975 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sprott by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SII traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sprott has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $47.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 89.52%.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprott (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.