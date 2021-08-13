Sprott (NYSE:SII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sprott (NYSE:SII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Sprott alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SII. TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

SII stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.75 million, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sprott has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Sprott by 172.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 80,975 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sprott during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Sprott during the first quarter worth about $249,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sprott by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Sprott during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprott (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.