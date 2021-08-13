Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott (TSE:SII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has C$57.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$54.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Sprott in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

SII stock opened at C$45.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$35.86 and a 12 month high of C$57.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.21%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

