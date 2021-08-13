Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 1,320 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.