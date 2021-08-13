Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CX. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.14.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

