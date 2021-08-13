Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $291,000 in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 66.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of PINC opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.02. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

