Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 22,204 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,204 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2,700.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $187,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.98. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

