Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,621 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QTRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quanterix by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 35,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth about $8,119,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $85,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,621 shares of company stock worth $2,555,040. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Quanterix stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

