Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Raymond James

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SQSP. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.21.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $5,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 763,502 shares in the company, valued at $45,046,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,360,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,033,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

