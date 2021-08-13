Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.83

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $2.30. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 628,195 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Greenridge Global cut their target price on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.