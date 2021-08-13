StakedZEN Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $3,418.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StakedZEN has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $73.98 or 0.00155583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00139914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00155077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,564.24 or 1.00026090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.83 or 0.00857644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StakedZEN Coin Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 24,434 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars.

