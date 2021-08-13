Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of SXI traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 61,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,571. Standex International has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

SXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

