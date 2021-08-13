Starname Market Cap Reaches $8.15 Million (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Starname has a total market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $63,475.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for $0.0850 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.21 or 0.00888192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00107673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00043705 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname (IOV) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

