State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

UHT opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $791.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.