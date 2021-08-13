State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CTS were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CTS during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CTS during the first quarter worth $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CTS during the first quarter worth $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the first quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS opened at $36.07 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.70.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

