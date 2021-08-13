State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 138,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AN opened at $117.11 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $125.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,405 shares of company stock valued at $21,379,535 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.