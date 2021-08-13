State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $745,000 Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

MNR opened at $19.08 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.