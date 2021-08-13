State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Tupperware Brands worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.85.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

