State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 513 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Employers worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Employers by 16.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Employers by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Employers by 20.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 40.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the first quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

EIG stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

