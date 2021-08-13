State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $52,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in IQVIA by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 319,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,513,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.14. The company had a trading volume of 265,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $254.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

