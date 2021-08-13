State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,843,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.3% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $225,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

T traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. 21,933,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,080,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

