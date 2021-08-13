Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys New Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after buying an additional 506,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after buying an additional 502,033 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 139.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 251,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,406,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.11. The company had a trading volume of 372,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,434. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

