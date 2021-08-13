Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.89.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,960,554. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $715.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,870,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.45 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $658.18. The company has a market capitalization of $708.77 billion, a PE ratio of 374.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

