Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys 780 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,567,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,541. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.75. The firm has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

