Stephenson National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 180.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 151.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $106.72. 443,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,527. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $111.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

