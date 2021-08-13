Stephenson National Bank & Trust Sells 162 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.5% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 27,965 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 922,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,049. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

