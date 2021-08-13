Stephenson National Bank & Trust Sells 899 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.26. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.