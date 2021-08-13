Steve D. Cooper Sells 49,527 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 37.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. 21.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

