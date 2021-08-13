Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.13.

SF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.88. 424,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.22. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

