Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 11,694 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,257% compared to the typical daily volume of 862 call options.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,925 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $229,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $156,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,947 shares of company stock worth $2,156,699. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.51.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

