Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.02 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRI. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE SRI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.31. 115,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,331. The company has a market cap of $714.68 million, a PE ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.42. Stoneridge has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $38.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

