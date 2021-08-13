StoneX Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $66.39 on Thursday. StoneX Group has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.06.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%.

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,055.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $173,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,790 shares of company stock valued at $594,038. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 4,795.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

