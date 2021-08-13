StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at TD Securities

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SVI. Raymond James raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of SVI opened at C$5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.51. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$2.91 and a 12 month high of C$5.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.