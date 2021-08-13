Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

