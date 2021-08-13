Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 761 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $167.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $168.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.