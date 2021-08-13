Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $232.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

