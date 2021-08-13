Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $366.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $27,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $71,061.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,466 shares of company stock worth $34,463,821. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.