Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $18.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.