Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $510.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $517.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

