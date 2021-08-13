Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Elastic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after acquiring an additional 383,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,190 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $112,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.52.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $153.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.79 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 52-week low of $87.89 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.