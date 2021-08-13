Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $121.85 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.32.

