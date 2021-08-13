Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $124.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.57. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $131.45.

