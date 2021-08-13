Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Senseonics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Senseonics by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $66,219.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,976,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,938,185.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $250,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 941,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,303. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $3.32 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

SENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

