Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCA. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 15.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCA stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

