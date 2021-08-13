Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,454 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 102,301 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

Shares of MANH opened at $155.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.12 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $167.73.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.