Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,914,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after buying an additional 1,101,155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 122,768 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 562,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after buying an additional 488,721 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 253,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 87,052 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $147,840.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $85,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,241 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

