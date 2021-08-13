Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,379 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 38.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

CEM stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.