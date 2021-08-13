Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $260,000 Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 42.2% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 17.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 16.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XPO. Cowen dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $169.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

NYSE:XPO opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.78. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

