Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up approximately 2.2% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 3.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AMETEK by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.69. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

